PM Modi Hosts Global South Summit, Highlights Challenges Of Health, Food And Energy Security

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hosted a Global South Summit and flagged concerns over the impact of Global uncertainties on developing countries, particularly regarding health security, food security, and energy security.

PM Modi conducted a Global South Summit virtually and said that the participating countries of India's unwavering commitment to extend full support to them in various key areas, including in the domain of digital public infrastructure.



The country hosted the summit in a virtual format.

"Today we are meeting at a time when there is an atmosphere of uncertainty all around. The world has not yet completely come out of the impact of Covid. On the other hand, the situation of war has created challenges for our development journey," Modi said, PTI reported.

"We are not only facing the challenges of climate change, but now there are also concerns about health security, food security, and energy security," he added.

PM Modi also referred to the challenges of terrorism, extremism and separatism.

"Terrorism, extremism and separatism remain serious threats to our societies," he said.

"Technology divide and new economic and social challenges related to technology are also emerging," Modi said, PTI reported.

Modi asserted that the voice of the Global South Summit has become a platform to discuss issues relating to development.