PM Modi lauds India Post Office for stupendous efforts amid nationwide COVID-19 lockdown

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (April 25, 2020) lauded the efforts of India Post Office during the coronavirus lockdown in the country.

PM Modi on his official Twitter account shared a Tweet by Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and said, "Kudos to the India Post Office Network, our hardworking postmen for their stupendous efforts in assisting people during this time."

Ravi Shankar Prasad had shared a news report on India post and said, "From doorstep delivery of essentials, financial transactions, medical equipment etc to ensuring food and ration for the needy."

The Union Minister holding the Law and Justice, Electronics, and Information Technology and Communications also added, "During Lockdown India Post Office is delivering hope, Assurance & Happiness to citizens through its services."

Kudos to the @IndiaPostOffice Network, our hardworking postmen for their stupendous efforts in assisting people during this time. https://t.co/fN9aMQdEXX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2020

Earlier on April 14, PM Modi thanked the nation for its collective fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and the hardships that the people, especially the migrant workers, faced during this period and announced to extend the nationwide lockdown till May 3.

As of Saturday 5 PM IST, the total number of coronavirus confirmed cases in India surged to 24,942 while 779 have died due to the virus.