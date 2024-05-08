New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a shot at the Congress on Sam Pitroda’s ‘racist’ remark and said that India would not tolerate insults on the basis of colour. Modi further slammed the top leader of the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi, saying that he has come to realise that his party attempted to defeat President Droupadi Murmu in the presidential election because of her dark skin colour.

As Pitroda’s comments sparked controversy, Modi, in his public rally in Telangana's Warangal, asked, "Will the ability of people be decided in my country on the basis of skin colour?"

The reported comments by Sam Pitroda that people in the East in India resembled the Chinese while those from the South looked like Africans have sparked a row among the political parties, although Congress has disassociated itself from the remarks, calling them ‘unfortunate and unacceptable.’

"I am angry today. If anyone abuses me, I don't get angry. I can put up with that. However, the philosopher of 'shehzada' (Rahul Gandhi) gave such a big abuse, which has filled me with anger," remarked PM Modi.

PM Modi attacked Rahul Gandhi by referring to Pitroda as his uncle. PM said, "I learned today that 'shehzada's' uncle resides in the US. His uncle serves as his mentor and philosopher."

He added that Pitroda has revealed a big secret: Indians with darker skin tones are all from Africa. Holding the former Congress president accountable, Modi said that Rahul Gandhi must answer.

Indicating that these comments have insulted many countrymen, the PM said that despite all our different skin colours, we all worship Lord Krishna, whose skin colour matches ours.