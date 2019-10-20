PM Modi shares Tamil translation of poem he penned during Mamallapuram visit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared the Tamil translation of the poem that he penned during his stay in Tamil Nadu`s Mamallapuram, where he had held informal talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"Here is a Tamil translation of the poem I wrote while I was at the picturesque shores of Mamallapuram a few days ago," Modi said in a tweet, posting a picture of the Tamil translation of the poem.In his eight-paragraph poem, the Prime Minister talked about the ocean`s relationship with the sun, waves and its pain and restraint despite unparallel power.

"I was lost in conversation with the sea during a morning walk on Mahabalipuram beach. This conversation conveys the world of my feelings. I am sharing this with you in the form of a poem," he had said sharing the poem on October 13.

Modi was also seen plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram on the morning of October 12.President Xi Jinping was in India on a two-day informal summit.

The Prime Minister had also quoted Tamil poet Kaniyan Pungundranar in his address to United Nations General Assembly.