Narendra Modi

PM Modi to address 14th foundation day event of Gujarat's Umiya Mata Temple today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 14th foundation day celebration of Umiya Mata Temple at Gathila, Junagadh in Gujarat on Sunday at 1 pm via video conferencing, Modi said on Twitter.

The event has been organised to celebrate the foundation day as well as the occasion of Ram Navami.

“At 1 PM tomorrow, on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami I will address the 14th Foundation Day celebrations of Umiya Mata Temple at Gathila, Junagadh. This Temple Trust is at the forefront of several community service initiatives,” Modi announced on his Twitter handle.

The inauguration of the temple was also done by him in 2008 when Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Based on suggestions given by the Prime Minister in 2008, the temple trust has expanded its scope into various social and health-related activities as well such as free cataract operations and free ayurvedic medicines for economically weaker patients.

Umiya Maa is considered the clan-deity or `kuldevi` of the Kadava Patidars.

Meanwhile, the country is all geared up to celebrate the festival of Ram Navmi, an imperative Hindu festival to mark the birth of Lord Rama. He was born in Ayodhya.

For the unversed, Lord Ram was born during the Madhyahna period, Madhyanhna means in the middle of the Hindu day. It is considered to be the most auspicious time to perform Rama Navami's prayers.

