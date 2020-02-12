PM Modi to flag off IRCTC's 3rd train Kashi Mahakal Express on February 16

New Delhi: After successfully running two Tejas Express trains between New Delhi-Lucknow and Mumbai-Ahmedabad, the IRCTC is all set to launch its third such service - Kashi Mahakal Express - between Varanasi and Indore on February 16, officials said on Wednesday. The train will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the Railway Ministry, the Indian Rail Catering and Tourism Corp`s (IRCTC) Kashi Mahakal Express will be inaugurated on February 16 from Varanasi and it will start its commercial run from February 20.

A senior IRCTC official told IANS here, "the train will be flagged off by PM Modi."

The IRCTC said in a statement that it will be a superfast air-conditioned overnight journey train with sleeping berths. The timing of the train has not been announced yet.

The Kashi Mahakal Express will connect three places - Jyotirlinga - Omkareshwar (near Indore in Madhya Pradesh), Mahakaleshwar (Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh) and Kashi Vishwanath (Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh), besides also connecting the industrial and educational hub of Indore, and Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh.

The train will operate thrice a week between Varanasi and Indore via Ujjain, Sant Hiradnagar (Bhopal), Bina, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow/Prayagraj and Sultanpur.

The Kashi Mahakal Express is the third corporate passenger train being operated by IRCTC, taking forward the initiative of the ministry to operate more such corporate trains in the country.

Keeping in mind the overnight journey, the IRCTC has geared up to provide a host of facilities and services to passengers on-board, including high-quality vegetarian food, on-board bedrolls, and housekeeping services, as well as on-board security services.

Besides, every passenger traveling in the train will be covered with complimentary travel insurance of Rs 10 lakh during the journey, the IRCTC said.