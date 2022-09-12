PM Modi to inaugurate International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit in Greater Noida today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the "International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit" (IDF WDS-2022) today (September 12). The four-day long IDF WDS 2022 is being held from September 12 to September 15 and is being organised at India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Around 1,500 participants from 50 countries are likely to participate in IDF WDS 2022.

It is a congregation of global and Indian dairy stakeholders including industry leaders, experts, farmers and policy planners centring around the theme of "Dairy for Nutrition and Livelihood".

According to Prime Minister's Office, the last such Summit was held in India in 1974.

"Driven by the vision of the Prime Minister, the government has taken multiple steps for the betterment of the dairy sector resulting in an increase of milk production by more than 44% in the last eight years. The success story of the Indian dairy industry, accounting for about 23% of global milk, producing around 210 million tonnes annually, and empowering more than 8 crore dairy farmers, will be showcased at the IDF WDS 2022. The summit will also help Indian dairy farmers to gain exposure about the global best practices," the PMO said in a statement.

Yogi Adityanath reviews preps for World Dairy Summit ahead of PM Modi's visit

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday reviewed preparations for the World Dairy Summit-2022.

"The chief minister did a thorough site inspection of the helipad, exhibition hall and the main venue of the auditorium. After that, while meeting with the police administration, Indian Dairy Federation and other officials concerned, he said it was a matter of pride for UP to be hosting the event," an official statement read.

"He said stakeholders from about 46 countries are participating in the event and a large number of foreign dignitaries will be participating, too, as he instructed officials to ensure that the visiting foreign guests be able to participate in the programme with ease," it added.

During the inspection, Adityanath was briefed about the programme by officials of Indian Dairy Federation and National Dairy Development Board, according to the statement.

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas L Y and Police Commissioner Alok Singh also apprised the chief minister of the preparations of the local administration and police, respectively, it added.

Noida Police issue traffic advisory in view of PM Modi's visit

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Greater Noida, the police have issued a traffic advisory and said that various diversions on the Delhi-Greater Noida Expressway route have been placed.

Traffic going from Chilla Red Light to Greater Noida via Expressway will be able to go towards its destination via Golchakkar Chowk via Rajnigandha Cheek, Sector 37 from Sector 14A flyover, Noida Traffic Police said.

Traffic coming from Sector 37 to DND/Chilla, Sector 37 to Sector 18, Rajnigandha will be able to go to its destination by crossing the chowk, the advisory read.

(With agency inputs)