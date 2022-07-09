Deoghar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform darshan and special aarti at Baba Baidyanath temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in Hindu mythology, on Saturday during his visit to Jharkhand’s Deoghar, reported ANI. Visuals released by ANI show preparations being done at the temple for the aarti. Special Prashad (offerings to God) was being prepared for the ritual. Apart from the prayers, Modi will inaugurate an airport at Deoghar, constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs 400 crore, as a key step towards providing direct connectivity to Baba Baidyanath Dham (the Shiva temple), which is an important religious destination for devotees from all over the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform Darshan and Pooja at Baba Baidyanath temple, one of twelve Jyotirlingas



Visuals of the components build under PRASAD scheme at Baba Baidyanath Dham, in Deoghar



(Source: PMO) pic.twitter.com/C0XgagVl55 — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2022

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth over Rs 16,000 crore in Deoghar, a famous pilgrimage site in Jharkhand, and address the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of the Bihar Legislative Assembly in Patna on July 12.

The new projects in Jharkhand are a step towards boosting infrastructure development, enhancing connectivity and giving an impetus to ease of living in the region. They will help significantly in socio-economic prosperity in the region, it said.

The prime minister will also dedicate to the nation the In-Patient Department (IPD) and operation theatre services at AIIMS, Deoghar. This is in accordance with his vision to develop excellent healthcare facilities in all parts of the country, the PMO said.

PM Modi in Patna today

In Patna, PM Modi will address the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and inaugurate the Shatabdi Smriti Stambh which has been built to commemorate 100 years.

He will also lay the foundation stone of the 'Vidhan Sabha museum.

Different galleries in the museum will demonstrate the history of democracy in Bihar and the evolution of the current civic structure, the PMO said.

(With inputs from agencies)