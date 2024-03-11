PM Modi To Unveil 112 National Highway Projects Worth Rs 1 Lakh Crore Today: Details Here

New Delhi: As Lok Sabha Elections are just right the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 112 National Highway on Monday. The projects are valued at approximately Rs 1 lakh crore. These include the launch of Haryana section of Dwarka Expressway, UER-II Package 3 in Delhi and Bengaluru - Kadappa - Vijayawada Expressway in Andhra Pradesh. On Sunday PM Modi inaugurated 16 airports and terminals from Uttar Pradesh, Yesterday.

Details Of New Projects

According to an official release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) PM Modi will unveil the Haryana section of the significant Dwarka Expressway. The Expressway will reduce traffic congestion between Delhi and Gurugram on NH-48. This 19-kilometer stretch, built at a cost of around Rs 4,100 crore, features an 8-lane highway.

The PMO highlighted other key projects slated for inauguration, including the 9.6 km-long six-lane Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) Package 3 in Delhi, three packages of the Lucknow Ring Road in Uttar Pradesh, the Anandapuram - Pendurthi - Anakapalli section of NH16 in Andhra Pradesh, the Kiratpur to Nerchowk section of NH-21 in Himachal Pradesh, and the Dobaspet - Heskote section in Karnataka, among 42 others amounting to Rs. 20,500 crores.

Additionally, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone for various National Highway projects across the country. These include 14 packages of the Bengaluru - Kadappa - Vijayawada Expressway in Andhra Pradesh, six packages of the Belgaum - Hungund - Raichur Section of NH-748A in Karnataka, three packages of Shamli - Ambala Highway in Haryana, and two packages of the Amritsar - Bathinda corridor in Punjab, along with 39 other projects totaling Rs. 32,700 crores.