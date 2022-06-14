Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the country`s first-ever underground `Gallery of Revolutionaries`, a museum dedicated to the luminaries of the Indian Independence Movement, here at the Maharashtra Raj Bhavan on Tuesday (June 14). The gallery, themed `Revolution Saga` has come up in the subterranean network of 13 pre-World War-I (First WW) British era bunkers, and was discovered in the sprawling Raj Bhavan campus in August 2016 during the tenure of the then Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, said an IANS report.

The current Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari then oversaw the setting up of the Gallery of Revolutionaries under the guidance of Dr Vikram Sampat (historian) and help from South Central Cultural Centre, Nagpur. In the first phase, the museum features rebels like Vasudev Balwant Phadke, Damodar Hari Chapekar and Vishnu Hari Chapekar (Chapekar Brothers), Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, the Savarkar Brothers - Vinayak Damodar Savarkar (Veer Savarkar) and Ganesh Damodar Savarkar (Babarao Savarkar), Anant Laxman Kanhere, Vishnu Ganesh Pingale, Vasudev Balwant Gogate, Krantiguru Lahuji Raghoji Salve, Bhikaiji Rustom Cama (Madam Cama), Shivran H. Rajguru, the country`s first armed fighter organisation `Abhinav Bharat`, `Patri Sarkar`, etc.

According to the Raj Bhavan officials, there will be hundreds of others, known and unknown, who will figure at the museum in its later phases, depicting the entire `Revolution Saga` of 90 years, from the First War of Independence in 1857 to India`s Freedom in 1947. The gallery includes information on the freedom heroes, their role in the Independence movement, sculptures, rare photographs, murals and even details on tribal revolutionaries drawn by school kids.

The stuff on display has reportedly been sourced from the State Archives Department, Asiatic Society, Kesari Archives, Savarkar Museum, etc, and also includes a scene from the historic Coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the hall of the underground hall of the bunkers.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the newly constructed `Jalbhushan`, which houses the Governor`s office and residence, and pray at the historic Shrigundi Temple at Raj Bhavan. Besides the Governor, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Dipankar Datta, other ministers and top officials shall be present for the ceremony, part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

Conservation of the underground structure

Soon after the bunker`s discovery, the government reportedly ordered the conservation of the underground structure which was neglected for over a century with the constant water leakages rendering the `Jalbhushan` building standing above it architecturally unsafe. "The bunker has been conserved without compromising the security of the historic building which is the heritage of Raj Bhavan and the Governor`s residence and office, `Jalbhushan` stands on the upper side of it," an official told IANS.

A structural audit of the underground bunker - comprising 13 rooms of various sizes plus a grand 20-feet-tall entrance, a fort-like structure with a long ramp to take guns inside - was carried out and then it was strengthened by expert teams. The cells in the bunker were known as `Shell Store`, `Gun Shell`, `Cartridge Store`, `Shell Lift`, `Central Artillery Room`, `Workshop`, etc, it had a proper drainage system, clean air and natural light plus lamp recesses kept in different places to illuminate it at night.

The conservationists took full care to preserve all the original features while restoring the bunker as well as now hosting the gallery of revolutionaries in that place. Incidentally, on August 18, 2019, President Ram Nath Kovind had inaugurated a virtual reality museum in the bunker, but many other rooms were empty and now have been utilised for the Revolution Saga gallery.

The new `Jalbhushan` has a history of over two centuries, tracing to the days when the then Governor of Mumbai, Mountstuart Elphinstone (tenure Nov 1819-Nov 1827) constructed a small bungalow called `Pretty Cottage` at Malabar Hill between 1820-1825, where the present-day imposing `Jalbhushan` now stands. Since the relocation of the Government House at Malabar Hill in 1885, it served as the residence of the British Governor and then the Governor of Mumbai Province and post-Independence, the Governor of Maharashtra after the formation of the Marathi state.

PM to inaugurate temple of Saint Tukaram, attend Mumbai Samachar's 200th-anniversary event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a temple dedicated to 17th-century saint Tukaram Maharaj in Dehu near Pune city during his day-long visit to Maharashtra. He will also participate in 'Dwishatabdi Mahotsav' of 'Mumbai Samachar', a newspaper which has been published continuously for 200 years, an official statement said on Monday.

According to the statement, PM Modi will inaugurate Jagatguru Shrisant Tukaram Maharaj Temple in Dehu at around 1.45 pm in Pune. A prominent name in the Bhakti movement, Tukaram was a warkari saint and poet. He was known for 'abhanga' devotional poetry and community-oriented worship through spiritual songs known as kirtans.

He lived in Dehu near Pune. A Shila Mandir was built after his demise, but it was not formally structured as a temple. It has been rebuilt in stone masonry with 36 peaks, and also carries an idol of Sant Tukaram, the statement said.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi will participate in 'Dwishatabdi Mahotsav' (200th-anniversary celebrations) of 'Mumbai Samachar' at the Bandra Kurla Complex, a business district in the suburbs. The printing of 'Mumbai Samachar' (then called Bombay Samachar) as a weekly was started on July 1, 1822, by Fardunjee Marzbanji, a Parsi scholar. It became a daily in 1832. The Gujarati newspaper has been published continuously for 200 years. To commemorate this unique feat, a postal stamp will also be released on the occasion, the statement said.

(Inputs from IANS/PTI)