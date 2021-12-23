PM Modi to visit his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi today, to inaugurate and lay foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 870 crores

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on Thursday (December 23, 2021) to kickstart multiple development initiatives.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 22 developmental Projects worth over Rs 870 crores.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of 'Banas Dairy Sankul' at UP State Industrial Development Authority Food Park in Karkhiyaon. The Dairy is spread across 30 acres of land and will be built at a cost of about Rs 475 crores. It will have a facility for processing 5 lakh litres of milk per day. Prime Minister Modi will also digitally transfer about Rs 35 crore bonus to the bank accounts of more than 1.7 lakh milk producers associated with Banas Dairy.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the Biogas based Electricity generation plant for the Milk Producers Cooperative Union Plant in Ramnagar. He will also launch a Portal and Logo dedicated to the Conformity Assessment Scheme of milk products, developed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) with the help of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). The PMO informed that the unified logo that features logos of both BIS and NDDB quality marks will simplify the certification process for the dairy sector and will reassure the public about dairy product quality.

मेरे संसदीय क्षेत्र के साथ पूरे उत्तर प्रदेश के लिए कल का दिन विकास कार्यों को समर्पित रहेगा। वाराणसी में दोपहर करीब 1 बजे कई परियोजनाओं के उद्घाटन और शिलान्यास का सौभाग्य प्राप्त होगा। इनसे राज्य की अर्थव्यवस्था के साथ ही किसान भाई-बहनों को भी लाभ होगा। https://t.co/kcsMviEmzN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 22, 2021

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to virtually distribute the rural residential rights record 'Gharauni' under the Swamitva scheme of the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj, to over 20 lakh residents of Uttar Pradesh.

The programme will also witness the Prime Minister inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 22 developmental projects worth over Rs 870 crores in Varanasi. This will further strengthen the ongoing 360-degree transformation of Varanasi.

Prime Minister will inaugurate multiple urban development projects which include six projects of the redevelopment of Old Kashi wards, a parking and surface park at Beniabag, beautification of two ponds, one Sewage Treatment Plant at the village Ramna and provisioning of advanced surveillance cameras at 720 locations under Smart City Mission.

Projects in the education sector that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi include the Union Education Ministry’s Inter University Centre for Teachers Education, built at a cost of around Rs 107 crore and a Teachers Education Centre at Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies, built at a cost of over Rs 7 crore. Further, residential flats and staff quarters at BHU and ITI Karaundi will also be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

In the health sector, a project comprising a Doctors hostel, a Nurses hostel and a shelter home amounting to Rs 130 crore, at Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Centre will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister. He will inaugurate a 50-bed Integrated Ayush Hospital at Bhadrasi. He will also lay the foundation of Rs 49 Cr Government Homeopathic Medical College in tehsil Pindra under the Ayush Mission.

In the road sector, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of two ‘4 to 6 lane’ road widening projects for the Prayagraj and Bhadohi roads. PM Modi will also inaugurate the Phase-1 of Tourism Development project related to Shri Guru Ravidas Ji Temple, Seer Govardhan, Varanasi.

Other projects being inaugurated by the Prime Minister include a Speed Breeding Facility at International Rice Research Institute, South Asia Regional Centre, Varanasi, a Regional Reference Standards Laboratory at village Payakpur and an Advocate building at Tehsil Pindra.

