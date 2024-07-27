Advertisement
INDIA-UKRAINE BILATERAL TALKS

PM Modi To Visit Ukraine In August, First Since Russia Invasion In 2022: Sources

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Kyiv in August, as per Zee news TV sources.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jul 27, 2024, 07:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau
PM Modi To Visit Ukraine In August, First Since Russia Invasion In 2022: Sources Picture source: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Kyiv in August, as per Zee news TV sources. This will mark his first trip to Ukraine since Russia's invasion in 2022. The visit comes amid heightened global interest in Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia and follows increased diplomatic engagements by India in the region. 

PM Modi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last month at the G7 Summit in Italy, where the two leaders were seen sharing hug. 

