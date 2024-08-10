PM Modi Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Undertakes Aerial Survey Of Affected Areas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook an aerial survey of the landslide-affected areas in Wayanad on Saturday before physically visiting the location of the disaster to review relief and rehabilitation efforts in the region.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan accompanied the Prime Minister in the aerial survey. During the survey, PM Modi saw the origin of the landslide, the Iruvazhinji Puzha (River). He also observed the worst affected areas of Punchirimattam, Mundakkai and Chooralmala.

Following the aerial survey, the Prime Minister will visit on-the-ground locations impacted by the disaster and receive a briefing from rescue teams regarding the evacuation operations currently underway. PM Modi is also expected to oversee the rehabilitation efforts in the area to ensure effective support for those affected.

The Prime Minister will also visit the relief camp and hospital, where he will meet and interact with the victims and survivors of the landslide. Following his site visits, the Prime Minister will chair a review meeting where he will be briefed in detail about the incident and the ongoing relief efforts.

Massive landslides hit Chooralmala and Mundakkai of Wayanad on July 30 creating widespread devastation. According to the district administration, 226 bodies have been recovered and 403 body parts have been found in the disaster-hit place.

In a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the state has requested the central government to declare this as a national disaster and a severe calamity.

Kerala state government has assured immediate assistance to those affected by the landslide in Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas of Wayanad district, helping them relocate to another place, according to an official press release from the Chief Minister's Office.

All those affected in Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas will receive this assistance. An adult member from families who have lost their livelihood will receive a daily allowance of Rs. 300. This benefit will be available for up to two individuals per family.

For families with bedridden or long-term hospitalized patients, the allowance will be extended to three individuals. This assistance will be provided for a duration of 30 days. Each family currently staying in relief camps will receive immediate financial assistance of Rs 10,000.