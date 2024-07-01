Advertisement
RAHUL GANDHI

PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath, Himanta Biswa Slam Rahul Gandhi Over 'Violent Hindu' Remark; Congress Clarifies

In a no-holds-barred attack on the ruling National Democratic Alliance led by the BJP, Rahul Gandhi at one point, said that 'those who call themselves Hindu only talk about violence, hatred, untruth...Aap Hindu ho hi nahi.'

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Jul 01, 2024, 06:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi today made his first fierce speech in the Lok Sabha targetting the BJP and its ideological parent the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh. In a no-holds-barred attack on the ruling National Democratic Alliance led by the BJP, Rahul Gandhi at one point, said that 'those who call themselves Hindu only talk about violence, hatred, untruth...Aap Hindu ho hi nahi.'

"Abhayamudra is the symbol of Congress...The Abhayamudra is the gesture of fearlessness, is the gesture of reassurance and safety, which dispels fear and accords divine protection and bliss in Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism, Buddhism and other Indian religions...All our great men have spoken about non-violence and finishing fear...But, those who call themselves Hindu only talk about violence, hatred, untruth...Aap Hindu ho hi nahi," said Rahul Gandhi.

BJP Corners Rahul Gandhi

The BJP was quick to latch on to his statement and Prime Minister Narendra Modi said calling 'the entire Hindu community violent is a very serious matter'. After PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah sought Rahul Gandhi's apology on the issue. Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states also sharpened their attacks on Rahul Gandhi.

"Hindu is the basic soul of India. Hindu is synonymous with tolerance, generosity and gratitude. We are proud that we are Hindus! How will the 'prince' of the group that calls itself 'accidental Hindu', which is immersed in the politics of Muslim appeasement, understand this? You should apologize to crores of Hindus of the world Rahul ji! Today you have not hurt a community but the soul of Mother India," said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "As the leader of the opposition, Rahul Gandhi has already opposed Hindus in his first speech. He is not the leader of the opposition, but the leader of the anti-Hindu side. Who is giving him so much confidence that he can say bad things about the Sanatanis? Rahul Gandhi should apologize to the Hindu community."

Congress Clarifies

Congress leaders clarified that Rahul Gandhi used the word 'Hindu' while indicating towards the BJP leaders who call themselves flagbearers of the Hindutva. "My brother Rahul Gandhi can never insult Hindus. He has spoken very clearly about the BJP and its leaders," said Priyanka Gandhi. 

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi also said that Narendra Modi or BJP leaders don't represent entire Hindus.

