BSF

PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah extend greetings to Border Security Force on 56th Raising Day

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (December 1, 2020) extended his greetings to the Border Security Force and its personnel on their 56th Raising Day.

Expressing pride on the occasion, PM Modi said the force has distinguished itself with its unwavering commitment to protect the nation and assist citizens during natural calamities.

"Best wishes to all BSF personnel and their families on the special occasion of their Raising Day. BSF has distinguished itself as a valorous force, unwavering in its commitment to protect the nation and assist citizens during natural calamities. India is proud of BSF!" Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also saluted brave personnel of the force for their national service.

"The BSF has always lived up to its motto `Duty for Life` (Jeevan Paryant Kartavya) with its bravery and prowess. Today, on the 56th Raising Day of BSF, I salute all the brave personnel of the force for their national service and dedication. India is proud of its victorious `Border Security Force`," the Minister tweeted in Hindi.

As per the official website of BSF, `India`s first line of defence` was officially raised in accordance with an Act of the Indian Parliament on December 1, 1965, soon after the India-Pakistan War of 1965.

