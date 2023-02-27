PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah Urge Voters in Meghalaya, Nagaland To Vote In Record Numbers

Shillong/Kohima: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday urged the people of Meghalaya and Nagaland to cast their votes in record numbers in the elections to the state Assemblies in the two northeastern states. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said, "Urging the people of Meghalaya and Nagaland, particularly the young and first-time voters, to vote in record numbers today."

In a series of tweets, Amit Shah said, "While Nagaland goes to vote today, I urge sisters and brothers of Nagaland to ensure that the peace process that has already been initiated does not face any hurdles. Only peace can lead Nagaland to its destination of progress and development.”

“As Meghalaya goes to vote today, I would appeal to the voters to elect a corruption-free government in the state. Clean governance will ensure that government schemes reach the poorest of the poor and bring about prosperity in their lives. Come out and vote in large numbers," Shah tweeted.

Both the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister along with top BJP leaders have campaigned for the party and its allies in the two northeastern states. Voting is currently underway in Meghalaya and Nagaland since 7 AM on Monday and it will continue till 4 PM.

Voting is being held in fifty-nine seats in each state. In Meghalaya, polling in the Sohiong seat was deferred after the death of a candidate. Nagaland's Akuluto has already got a BJP legislator after his Congress rival withdrew from the contest.

Meghalaya will witness a multi-cornered contest, where besides the Congress, BJP and Conrad Sangma's NPP (National People's Party), and Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress are in the fray. The opposition Congress and the Naga People's Front are contesting on 23 and 22 seats. Congress has said it can opt for a post-poll alliance if needed.

Balloting is not being held in one Assembly constituency in each state. Both Nagaland and Meghalaya have 60 seats each in the state Assemblies.

Polling will not be held in the Sohiong Assembly Constituency in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya, following the death of United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate, H. Donkupar Roy Lyngdoh. In Nagaland, BJP candidate Kazheto Kinimi was re-elected unopposed from the Akuluto Assembly constituency after his only opponent and Congress nominee Khekashe Sumi withdrew his candidature.

The counting of votes will take place on March 2.