topStoriesenglish2577522
NewsIndia
NARENDRA MODI

PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah Urge Voters in Meghalaya, Nagaland To Vote In Record Numbers

Election 2023: Polling for Assembly polls is underway in Meghalaya and Nagaland, northeastern states the BJP rules in alliance with regional powers. In Meghalaya, the BJP is going it alone after a rift with Conrad Sangma's NPP and hopes to increase its tally.

Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 10:29 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah Urge Voters in Meghalaya, Nagaland To Vote In Record Numbers

Shillong/Kohima: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday urged the people of Meghalaya and Nagaland to cast their votes in record numbers in the elections to the state Assemblies in the two northeastern states. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said, "Urging the people of Meghalaya and Nagaland, particularly the young and first-time voters, to vote in record numbers today."

 

 

In a series of tweets, Amit Shah said, "While Nagaland goes to vote today, I urge sisters and brothers of Nagaland to ensure that the peace process that has already been initiated does not face any hurdles. Only peace can lead Nagaland to its destination of progress and development.”

 

 

“As Meghalaya goes to vote today, I would appeal to the voters to elect a corruption-free government in the state. Clean governance will ensure that government schemes reach the poorest of the poor and bring about prosperity in their lives. Come out and vote in large numbers," Shah tweeted.

 

 

Both the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister along with top BJP leaders have campaigned for the party and its allies in the two northeastern states. Voting is currently underway in Meghalaya and Nagaland since 7 AM on Monday and it will continue till 4 PM.

Voting is being held in fifty-nine seats in each state. In Meghalaya, polling in the Sohiong seat was deferred after the death of a candidate. Nagaland's Akuluto has already got a BJP legislator after his Congress rival withdrew from the contest.  

Meghalaya will witness a multi-cornered contest, where besides the Congress, BJP and Conrad Sangma's NPP (National People's Party), and Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress are in the fray. The opposition Congress and the Naga People's Front are contesting on 23 and 22 seats. Congress has said it can opt for a post-poll alliance if needed. 

Balloting is not being held in one Assembly constituency in each state. Both Nagaland and Meghalaya have 60 seats each in the state Assemblies.

Polling will not be held in the Sohiong Assembly Constituency in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya, following the death of United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate, H. Donkupar Roy Lyngdoh. In Nagaland, BJP candidate Kazheto Kinimi was re-elected unopposed from the Akuluto Assembly constituency after his only opponent and Congress nominee Khekashe Sumi withdrew his candidature.

The counting of votes will take place on March 2.

Live Tv

Narendra ModiAmit ShahMeghalayaNagalandelection 2023BJPUDP

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985