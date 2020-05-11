PM Narendra Modi begins meet with Chief Ministers, restarting economic activities on agenda

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with chief ministers via video conference has begun to discuss the road ahead for a lockdown exit strategy and steps being taken by the government to control the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 and other issues comprising the economy.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and some other senior Cabinet ministers are present at the meeting.

This is the fifth meeting of PM Modi with the Chief Ministers since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in India. The last meeting between the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers was held on April 27 while the first was on March 20.

The Prime Minister is expected to discuss the next stage in the exit from the nationwide lockdown and will take feedback from states on further easing restrictions on economic activities. Discussions are also expected to take place on tackling the coronavirus pandemic in containment zones.

According to reports, PM Modi's today meeting will be held in two phases. The first phase is from 3 pm to 5:30 pm while the second one will start after a 30 minutes gap from 6 pm to 8 pm. The focus of the meeting is on increasing economic activities and tackling the pandemic in containment zones as the lockdown 3.0 is to end on May 17.

PM Modi also wants to take stock of the situation in one-on-one discussions with the Chief Ministers.

In today's meeting, there will be an effort to ensure that all participating Chief Ministers get an opportunity to air their views during the interaction, as some of the CMs had complained that they were not allowed to put forth their views during the last interaction on April 27.

The pan-India lockdown has been enforced since March 25 to contain the spread of the virus which has so far killed more than 2,200 people and infected over 67,000 in India.