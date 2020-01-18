PM Narendra Modi condoles former BJP MP Ashwini Chopra's death

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the demise of Ashwini Chopra, a former BJP MP and resident editor of a Hindi daily. Chopra passed away in Gurugram on Saturday (January 18), his family confirmed.

PM Modi took to Twitter to express grief at Chopra's passing saying "he will be remembered for his contribution to the media world". Modi wrote: "Anguished by the passing away of Shri Ashwini Kumar ChopraJi. He will be remembered for his contribution to the media world. He worked diligently as a public representative and undertook many community welfare initiatives. My thoughts are with his family and friends. Om Shanti."

His son Akash Chopra informed about the former Lok Sabha MPs battle with cancer. "About a year-and-a-half ago he was diagnosed with cancer. The treatment was ongoing. The medicines had stopped working. He passed away on Saturday at 11.40 am at Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon," he was quoted as saying by IANS.

Born in Jalandhar in the year 1956, Chopra used to play cricket under the name of Ashwini Minna for Punjab in the Ranji Trophy before becoming a full-time journalist. He was elected to the 16th Lok Sabha from Haryana's Karnal as a BJP candidate.

He is survived by his wife, Kiran Chopra, and three sons -- Arjun, Akash and Aditya Chopra. The cremation will take place at 10 am on Sunday (January 18) in New Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat.

Chopra's grandfather Lala Jagat Narain and father Romesh Chander fell victims to terrorism in Punjab in the year 1981 and 1984 respectively.