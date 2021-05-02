हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Assembly election

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Mamata Banerjee for Trinamool Congress 's win in assembly polls, says will extend all support to Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (MAy 2) extended congratulatory wishes to West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress over Bengal assembly election result. 

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Mamata Banerjee for Trinamool Congress &#039;s win in assembly polls, says will extend all support to Bengal

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (MAy 2) extended congratulatory wishes to West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress over Bengal assembly election result. 

"Congratulations to Mamata Didi for Trinamool Congress' win in West Bengal. The Centre will continue to extend all possible support to the West Bengal Government to fulfil people’s aspirations and also to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic," the Prime Minister tweeted on Sunday evening. 

Congress former president Rahul Gandhi too congratulated Mamata Banerjee on Bengal election win and wrote on Twitter, "I’m happy to congratulate Mamata ji and the people of West Bengal for soundly defeating the BJP."

Earlier in the day, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had also congratulated Mamata on poll result. 

As per the latest trends Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is again forming the government in West Bengal where it was locked in a high-octane contest with the BJP.

