PM Modi expresses grief over Andhra Pradesh bus accident that killed 7, announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (March 27) expressed grief over the loss of lives in a bus accident in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor that killed seven and injured 45.

PM Modi also announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those wounded. Taking to Twitter, the PMO Office cited Modi as saying, “Pained by the loss of lives in a tragic bus accident in Chittoor, AP. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover soon.”

“The next of kin of the deceased would be given Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF and Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured,” the PMO added.

President Ram Nath Kovind also took to Twitter to pay condolences to the victims’ families. “Distressed to know that a road accident in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh caused loss of lives. My condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured,” the President tweeted.

The accident took place when an overspeeding private bus carrying 63 persons, from Dharmavaram in Anantapuram district to Tirupati, lost control while taking a turn on the ghat road and fell into a gorge, ANI reported. They were ging to attend a wedding engagement ceremony scheduled for Sunday morning, a police official told PTI.

The driver`s negligence is believed to be what caused the accident, the Tirupati Superintendent of Police (SP) said."The accident took place as the bus fell off the cliff due to driver`s negligence in Bakrapeta, 25 kms away from Tirupati," he said.

The injured were shifted to Tirupati RUIA hospital for treatment.

The Andhra Pradesh government also announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh each to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV