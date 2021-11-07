PM Narendra Modi felicitated at key BJP meet, JP Nadda hails Centre's handling of economic challenges amid COVID-19

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda and top party leaders on Sunday felicitated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the "bold decision" of lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also lauded the Prime Minister for ably tackling the ensuing economic challenges during the pandemic.

Addressing the inaugural address of the first national executive committee after the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, JP Nadda said, "Decision to impose the lockdown was a taken by PM Modi and within three months after the lockdown, all essential facilities were made available to people across the country. The methodology applied to fight Covid has three Ts- Track, Test and Treat."

Praising PM Modi, the BJP chief pointed out that the PM led from the front to take on the COVID-19 pandemic.

"WHO applauded PM Modi for the leadership provided in the process by not only addressing the Covid challenges but also in showing the world how best to tackle the economic challenges that arose," Nadda said.

BJP national executive meeting at Delhi | PM Modi was felicitated by BJP President JP Nadda and party's former national presidents for achieving the 100 crore COVID19 vaccination target pic.twitter.com/mK6C3YBWQD — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2021

The BJP chief also praised the party for having increased the vote share in the recently concluded polls. "From general to the panchayats polls, the vote share of the BJP has increased. In fact, in Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP has and is performing exceedingly well," Nadda pointed out.

The BJP chief also stated that PM Modi is the only leader who has ensured the prosperity of farmers in the country by introducing progressive policies and laws for the upliftment of the farmers in India.

Nadda also listed policies implemented by the Centre in the health and agriculture sectors. "Neither the world nor the country imagined that India will come out with its own vaccine for COVID-19," added the party chief.

When Covid came no one in the world knew how to handle it. Modi Ji constituted a task force for vaccines, and today we can see the result. Within 9 months, 1 billion doses were inoculated. WHO also approved made in India vaccine 'Covaxin': Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan pic.twitter.com/YcG8H7PjLF — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2021

He also mentioned that India in a very short time made the Covid vaccines and also have managed to get 100 crores vaccination done. The BJP president also called on the party workers to ensure that people receive their second COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Nadda hailed various central government policy initiatives from the abrogation of Article 370 and various peace agreements in Assam and Tripura. Nadda said this while addressing the national executive committee meeting in national capital with PM Narendra Modi, and several Cabinet Ministers and Chief Ministers in presence.

Many other senior leaders including, LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, have joined the meeting virtually from their respective states.

