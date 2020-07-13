PM Narendra Modi interacts with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, discusses COVID-19, data security, cyber safety

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (July 13, 2020) talked to Google CEO Sundar Pichai over video conferencing and interacted on the topics like global pandemic COVID-19, data security and cyber safety.

PM Modi tweeted about the same and said, "During our interaction, Sundar Pichai and I spoke about the new work culture that is emerging in the times of COVID-19. We discussed the challenges the global pandemic has brought to areas such as sports. We also talked about the importance of data security and cyber safety."

PM said that he was delighted to know more about the efforts of Google in several sectors, be it in education, learning, Digital India, furthering digital payments and more.

I was delighted to know more about the efforts of @Google in several sectors, be it in education, learning, @_DigitalIndia, furthering digital payments and more. @sundarpichai — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2020

PM Modi and Pichai also spoke on the power of technology to transform the lives of Indian farmers, youngsters and entrepreneurs.

Pichai briefed PM Modi about the efforts undertaken by Google to help spread awareness and provide reliable information about COVID-19.

He said that the strong step of lockdown initiated by the Prime Minister set up a very strong foundation of India’s battle against the global pandemic.

Prime Minister appreciated the proactive role played by Google in battling misinformation and conveying information about necessary precautions. He also talked about further leveraging technology in providing healthcare services.

Prime Minister said that Indians are adjusting to and adopting technology at a rapid pace.

He talked about farmers benefiting from technology and the possible wide-ranging benefits of AI in agriculture.

Prime Minister explored the idea of virtual labs that can be used by students as well as farmers.

CEO Pichai also briefed the PM about new products and initiatives by Google in the country.

He mentioned about the launch of AI Research Lab in Bengaluru, while also highlighting the benefits of Google's flood forecasting efforts.

Prime Minister was also told about Google’s plan to launch a large investment fund and develop strategic partnerships in India.

PM Modi remarked that India is amongst the most open economies in the world. He also spoke about recent steps taken by the government towards reforming agriculture and about the campaign to create new jobs, while also highlighting the importance of re-skilling.

Earlier in the day, Google announced that the company is going to invest Rs 75,000 crore, or approximately $10 billion, into India over the next 5-7 years.