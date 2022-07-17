New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (July 16, 2022) heaped praises on West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has been named as the BJP-led NDA's vice presidential candidate, and said that the 'Kisan Putra' (farmer's son) is well-versed with legislative affairs and will be an outstanding Chair in Rajya Sabha. Taking to his official Twitter account, Modi said that Dhankhar brings with him an illustrious legal, legislative and gubernatorial career and has always worked for the well-being of farmers, youth, women and the marginalised.

"Kisan Putra Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji is known for his humility. He brings with him an illustrious legal, legislative and gubernatorial career. He has always worked for the well-being of farmers, youth, women and the marginalised. Glad that he will be our VP candidate," he tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi also said that Dhankhar has an excellent knowledge of the Constitution.

"He is also well-versed with legislative affairs. I am sure that he will be an outstanding Chair in the Rajya Sabha & guide the proceedings of the House with the aim of furthering national progress," Modi wrote.

Earlier in the day, Dhankhar had called on Prime Minister Modi and had also met Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.

Who is Jagdeep Dhankhar, the NDA's vice-presidential candidate?

Born on May 18, 1951, in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu, Jagdeep Dhankhar was schooled at Sainik School, Chittorgarh on a full merit scholarship after his primary education from the government school at village Kithana in Jhunjhunu. He graduated with honours in physics from Maharaja's College in Jaipur and an LLB degree from Jaipur University in 1978-79.

Dhankhar forayed into politics in 1989 and was elected to the Lok Sabha from Jhunjhunu that same year and became a Union Minister in 1990. Dhankar, who practiced in Rajasthan High Court and the Supreme Court, was designated a senior advocate in 1990. He was also a member of the Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha from 1993 to 1998 representing the Kishangarh constituency.

Dhankhar is married to Sudesh Dhankhar and they have a daughter.

He has been in the limelight since becoming governor of West Bengal in July 2019 over frequent run-ins with the Mamata Banerjee government. The Trinamool Congress leadership has often accused him of acting as an "agent of the BJP", while the saffron party in the state looked upon him as an "upholder of constitutional norms".

On his part, Dhankar has claimed he has gone by the rule book and the Constitution in pointing out issues to the Mamata Banerjee government and the state legislature.

(With agency inputs)