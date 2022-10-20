NewsIndia
PM Narendra Modi who is on a two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat will launch Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) in the presence of Guterres at the Statue of Unity at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia

PM Narendra Modi meets UN Sec-Gen Antonio Guterres in Gujarat's Kevadia, holds bilateral talks

Kevadia(Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for a bilateral meeting at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Kevadia on Thursday. PM Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat will launch Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) in the presence of Guterres at the Statue of Unity at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is on a three-day visit to India will also visit the country's first solar-powered village in Modhera (Gujarat) and other development projects in the area. The UN secretary general will also visit the Sun temple in Modhera, before departing for his onward destination.

Mission LiFE aims at following a three-pronged strategy for changing people's collective approach towards sustainability. This includes nudging individuals to practice simple yet effective environment-friendly actions in their daily lives (demand), enabling industries and markets to respond swiftly to the changing demand (supply), and to influence government and industrial policy to support both sustainable consumption and production (policy).

Also Read: From Gujarat to Ayodhya visit, here is PM Modi's schedule for Diwali season

The prime minister will also participate in the 10th Heads of Missions Conference, which is being organised from October 20 to 22 in Kevadia by the Ministry of External Affairs. The conference will bring together 118 heads of Indian Missions (ambassadors and high commissioners) from all over the world.

Through its 23 sessions spread over three days, the conference will provide an opportunity to have detailed internal discussions on issues such as contemporary geo-political and geo-economic environment, connectivity and India's foreign policy priorities, the release said.

 

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth more than Rs 1,970 crore at Vyara in Tapi district. He will lay the foundation stone for the improvement of the road from Saputara to the Statue of Unity along with the construction of missing links.

Other projects whose foundation stone will be laid include water supply projects worth more than Rs 300 crore in Tapi and Narmada districts, the release said.

