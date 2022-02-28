हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi pays homage to Morarji Desai, says ‘he made extensive efforts to make India more prosperous’

"I pay homage to our former PM Morarjibhai Desai. He is widely respected for his monumental contribution to nation-building. He made extensive efforts to make India more prosperous. He always emphasised probity in public life," PM Modi said in a tweet. 

PM Narendra Modi pays homage to Morarji Desai, says ‘he made extensive efforts to make India more prosperous’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (February 28, 2022) paid homage to former Prime Minister Morarji Desai on his 126th birth anniversary, saying that he made extensive efforts to make India more prosperous. 

PM Modi also said that Desai always emphasised probity in public life. Desai was the first leader to head a non-Congress government at the Centre. 

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "I pay homage to our former PM Morarjibhai Desai. He is widely respected for his monumental contribution to nation-building. He made extensive efforts to make India more prosperous. He always emphasised probity in public life." 

Born on February 29, 1896, Desai took part in the freedom struggle movement and served as the fourth Prime Minister of India between 1977 and 1979 leading the government formed by the Janata Party.

He died on April 10, 1995.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiPM ModiPrime Minister of IndiaMorarji DesaiCongressfreedom struggle movement
Next
Story

National Science Day: PM Modi urges families to develop a scientific temperament in kids

Must Watch

PT9M45S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: Discussion on the World War at UNGA today