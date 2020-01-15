PM Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh salute Indian soldiers on Army Day 2020

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and three services chiefs on Wednesday greeted the Indian Army on the occasion of 72nd Army Day.Army Day, 2020.

''On Army Day, greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Army, to veterans and to their families. You are our nation’s pride, the sentinels of our liberty. Your immense sacrifice has secured our sovereignty, brought glory to our nation and protected our people. Jai Hind!,'' the President tweeted on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, ''Our Army is known for its valour and professionalism. It is also respected for its humanitarian spirit. Whenever people have needed help, our Army has risen to the occasion and done everything possible! Proud of our Army.''

The PM also posted a video of Army personnel rescuing an expecting mother and said, ''I pray for the good health of Shamima and her child.''

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended his greeting to the Indian Army personnel on the occasion of Army Day, 2020.

The Defence Minister shared a photo with the Indian Army personnel on his twitter handle. "On Army Day today, I salute all valiant Indian Army personnel and recall with pride their indomitable spirit, valour and sacrifices in making India a safer place. #ArmyDay2020," Singh tweeted.

CDS General Bipin Rawat along with Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane paid tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Army Day.

Along with CDS and Army Chief MM Naravane, IAF Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh also paid tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Army Day, 2020.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended wishes to the brave soldiers and ex-servicemen of the Indian Army."Wishing all the Indian Amry brave soldiers of, ex-servicemen who sacrifice their lives in protecting the country`s borders and their families a very happy Army Day. Jai Hind #Army Day 2020," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Army Day: What is the significance, history

Every year, Army Day is celebrated at all Army Command headquarters in order to honour the soldiers of our country who have set the greatest example of selfless service and brotherhood and more than anything the love for the country.

The nation also pays tribute to the valour of the bravehearts on this day and thank them for their selfless service.

The showcase event of the Army Day will be the annual parade at the Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi. The parade will be reviewed by Army chief General MM Naravane. He will also present gallantry and other awards to his personnel.