PM Narendra Modi says will quit all social media - Twitter, Facebook, Instagram - accounts on March 8

In an unexpected development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (March 2) tweeted that he is thinking of giving up his social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube on the coming Sunday (March 8). The prime minister also added that he will keep everyone posted about this move.

"This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted," PM Modi tweeted.

It is to be noted that PM Modi is one of the most followed persons on different social media platforms and he often uses social media to remain in touch with billions of people across the world.

At the time of filing this story, PM Modi's tweet was retweeted over 5,000 times and was liked by over 15,000 users on Twitter.

Notably, PM Modi currently has 53.3 million followers on Twitter and 44,722,143 followers on Facebook. The prime minister is quite popular on Instagram and Youtube also with 35.2 million and 4.5 million subscribers respectively.