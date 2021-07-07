Ramesh Pokhriyal, Harsh Vardhan, 10 other ministers quit ahead of PM Narendra Modi's Cabinet reshuffle

New Delhi: Hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega reshuffle, at least 12 ministers resigned on Wednesday (July 7). Many more are expected to resign, said sources.

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Santosh Gangwar, Debasree Chauduri, Sanjay Dhotre, Rao Saheb Dhanve Patil, Harsh Vardhan, Sadanand Gowda, Ashwini Chaube, Ratan Lal Kataria, Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Babul Supriyo, DV Sadananda are among the 12 ministers who have resigned from their post.

This will be the first reshuffle in the Council of Ministers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he assumed charge for a second term in May 2019. The Prime Minister is expected to bring in young faces and give representation to various social groups and regions in the reshuffle.

According to sources, around 43 leaders are expected to be sworn in as Union Ministers in the Union Cabinet expansion on Wednesday evening. "Forty-three leaders will take oath as Ministers in the Union Cabinet expansion, to be held later today," the sources said.Earlier the sources said that expansion will happen at 6.00 pm on Wednesday.

This came after the conclusion of the high-level meeting at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official residence in the national capital.

Most National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President JP Nadda, Minister of State for Finance Anurah Thakur along with BJP leaders Meenakshi Lekhi, Sarbananda Sonowal, GK Reddy, Kiren Rijiju, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Parshottam Rupala, Nisith Pramanik, Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel. Janata Dal (United) leader RCP Singh, and Lok Janshakti Party leader Pashupati Paras, among others, attended the meeting at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.