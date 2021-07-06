Mamata Banerjee attacks PM Narendra Modi over rising fuel prices, floating corpses, calls him 'shameless'

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee on Tuesday (July 6) took a jibe at the BJP during her address, saying that if the Election Commission (EC) had not helped, the BJP would not have won even 30 seats.

She further said, “I have never seen a shameless PM like Narendra Modi.”

Taking another jibe at BJP, she spoke about some of the major issues in the nation and said “Petrol/diesel prices are increasing. It has crossed Rs.100. UP govt is disposing dead bodies in Ganga river. Those bodies are floating and coming to West Bengal. The water has been contaminated.”

During her address she also that the slogan 'Khelo Hobe' was highly appreciated by the people in the last assembly elections, so now Khela Divas will be celebrated in the state.

Speaking about the Khela Divas, she said that a specific day will be chosen to celebrate but the decision of which day will be revealed later on. She also said that 50 thousand footballs would also be given to different football clubs of the state.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said that she will virtually address the people of the state on the occasion of Shahid Divas (Martyrs' Day) on July 21 in view of the COVID- related restrictions.

One of the biggest annual events of the party, the TMC observes Shahid Divas in memory of the 13 Youth Congress workers, who were killed in police action in 1993.

Banerjee, too, was a leader of the grand old party's youth wing back then.

