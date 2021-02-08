PM Narendra Modi speaks with US President Joe Biden; know what the world leaders spoke about

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke with US President Joe Biden and conveyed his "best wishes for his success", in the first-ever direct conversation between the two world leaders. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, PM Modi said that they discussed regional issues and shared priorities. They also agreed to further the co-operation against climate change.

PM Modi tweeted, "Spoke to Joe Biden and conveyed my best wishes for his success. We discussed regional issues and our shared priorities. We also agreed to further our co-operation against climate change."

The PM and the US President also reiterated their committed "to a rules-based international order". The two leaders look forward to consolidating the strategic partnership to further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. PM Modi also tweeted, "President Joe Biden and I are committed to a rules-based international order. We look forward to consolidating our strategic partnership to further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond."

An official statement read, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation today with Joseph R Biden, President of the United States of America. Prime Minister warmly congratulated President Biden, conveyed best wishes for his tenure, and looked forward to working closely with him to further elevate the India-US Strategic Partnership."

It added, "The leaders discussed at length regional developments and the wider geopolitical context. They noted that the India-US partnership is firmly anchored in a shared commitment to democratic values and common strategic interests. They reiterated the importance of working with like-minded countries to ensure a rules-based international order and a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region."

"Prime Minister took the opportunity to invite President Biden and Dr Jill Biden to visit India at their earliest convenience," added the statement.

"Prime Minister and President Biden affirmed the importance of addressing the challenge of global climate change. Prime Minister welcomed President Biden's decision to re-commit to the Paris Agreement and highlighted the ambitious targets India has set for itself in the area of renewable energy. Prime Minister welcomed President Biden’s initiative to organise the Climate Leaders Summit in April this year and looked forward to participating in the same," further added the statement.

On January 27, the first official and public contact between the governments of PM Modi and the US President took place on with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and new US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin speaking. During the call, which was made from the US side, there was a reaffirmation of the Indo-Pacific vision, backed by both Washington and Delhi.

The Indian government readout had said, "During the telephonic talk, they reaffirmed their commitment to work together to strengthen the multifaceted India-US defence cooperation and the strategic partnership. Raksha Mantri and Secretary Austin discussed bilateral, regional and global issues."

Singh had tweeted, "Spoke with my US counterpart Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and conveyed my warm wishes on his appointment. We reiterated our firm commitment to deepen India-US defence cooperation. We exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest to strengthen our strategic partnership."

The fact that the US side reaffirmed its position on Indo-Pacific, show no change of sentiment in Washington on the vision. It is given that China remained another focus area of the talks.