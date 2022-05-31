हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi stopped his car in Shimla and approached this girl; Here's why

Prime Minister stopped his cavalcade for a girl named Anu who was standing in the crowd holding an artwork.

Image credit: ANI

Shimla: During his roadshow in Shimla, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (May 31) stopped his car to accept a painting of his mother made by a girl. A huge crowd flocked across the road leading to Ridge Maidan in Shimla to have a glimpse of PM Modi. Among the crowd, a girl named Anu was holding a painting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s mother Heeraben Modi. On spotting the artwork, the Prime Minister stopped his cavalcade, get out of his car and approached the girl. "What is your name? Where do you live? How many days did you take to make this painting?" PM Modi asked the girl. Anu replied that she belongs to Shimla and she made the painting of Heeraben in one day.

She further informed Prime Minister that she also made a painting of him that has been sent to him through the Deputy Commissioner`s office. The girl then touched the feet of PM Modi who gave her his blessings.

PM Modi arrived in Shimla on Tuesday to participate in the `Garib Kalyan Sammelan`. He released Rs 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

Prime Minister also interacted with beneficiaries of different government schemes at the event. The event to mark the eighth anniversary of the NDA government at the Centre was held at Ridge Maidan in Shimla. During the Sammelan, Prime Minister sought feedback about the various welfare programmes being run by the government from public representatives across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government completed its eight years at the Centre on May 30.

Tags:
PM ModiShimlaHeeraben Modi8 years of nda government
