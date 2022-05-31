Lucknow: Eight Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates filed their nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior party leaders here on Tuesday (May 31). The leaders who filed their nominations are the BJP's OBC Morcha national president K Laxman, former BJP state chief Laxmikant Vajpayee, Mithilesh Kumar, Radha Mohan Das Aggarwal, Surendra Singh Nagar, Baburam Nishad, Darshana Singh and Sangeeta Yadav.

Besides Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya were among the senior party leaders present on the occasion.

Notably, the BJP`s list of candidates for the Upper House has some prominent names, including Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, missing. The party has so far released the names of 22 candidates in the three lists.

The names of Union Minority Affairs Minister Naqvi, former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, party national general secretary Dushyant Gautam, former national vice president Dr Vinay Sahastrabuddhe, former Union Minister Shiv Pratap Shukla and national spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam are missing in the lists released.

Former Congress Minister RPN Singh, who left the Congress to join the BJP ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, also failed to find a place in the party's list for the Rajya Sabha elections slated on June 10.

It may be noted that biennial elections for 57 Rajya Sabha seats will be held across 15 states on June 10. May 31 is the last date for filing nominations for the Upper House seats.

(With Agency Inputs)