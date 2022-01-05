PM Narendra Modi stuck on Punjab flyover, Ferozepur rally cancelled; Centre says major security lapse

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was travelling by road in Punjab on Wednesday (January 5), was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to blockade by some protesters, an incident the Union Home Ministry described as a "major lapse" in his security.

In a statement, the Home Ministry said that after the "major security lapse" in the prime minister's travel in Punjab, his convoy decided to return. The ministry also asked the Punjab government to fix responsibility for the lapse and take strict action, the statement said. "MHA is taking cognisance of serious security lapse in PM's security, has sought a detailed report from Punjab govt," said the MHA.

The prime minister was on his way to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala from Bathinda when the incident occurred. After major security lapse in PM's travel in Punjab, his convoy decided to head back to Bathinda airport, the MHA informed.

Here is the statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on the PM Modi's Punjab visit:

"Today morning PM landed at Bathinda from where he was to go to National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. Due to rain and poor visibility, PM waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out. When the weather didn`t improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road, which would take more than 2 hours. He proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police. Around 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the PM's convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protesters. The PM was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of PM. The PM's schedule and travel plan was communicated well in advance to Punjab Government. As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready. Also in view of the contingency plan, the Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which was clearly not deployed. After this security lapse, it was decided to head back to Bathinda airport."

Security breach in PM Narendra Modi's convoy near Punjab's Hussainiwala in Ferozepur district. The PM's convoy was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. pic.twitter.com/xU8Jx3h26n — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022

BJP chief JP Nadda said that it was "sad that PM’s visit to launch development projects worth thousands of crores for Punjab was disrupted... the State Police was instructed to prevent people from attending the rally...CM Channi refused to get on phone to either address the matter or solve it."

Meanwhile, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced from the stage that PM Narendra Modi had to cancel his scheduled visit to Punjab's Ferozepur to address a rally "due to some reasons".

