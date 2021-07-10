PM Narendra Modi thanks Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh for support during COVID-19 second wave

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (July 10, 2021) talked to his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh and thanked him for his support during the COVID-19 second wave in India.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, both the leaders also agreed that India and Vietnam should continue consultations and cooperation to support each other's continuing efforts against the pandemic.

PM Modi also congratulated Pham Minh Chinh on his appointment as the Prime Minister of Vietnam and expressed confidence that the India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will continue to become stronger under his able guidance.

Prime Minister Modi welcomed the fact that both countries share a similar vision of an open, inclusive, peaceful and rules-based Indian Ocean Region, and hence the India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership can contribute to promote regional stability, prosperity and development.

Both leaders reviewed the state of bilateral relations and shared their views on different areas of cooperation.

Noting that the year 2022 marked the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, they agreed to celebrate this auspicious milestone in a befitting manner through various commemorative activities.

Prime Minister Modi also invited PM Chinh to undertake an official visit to India at an early suitable date.

