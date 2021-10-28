हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to attend 18th ASEAN-India summit virtually today

PM Modi will attend the 18th ASEAN-India Summit today via video conferencing. 18th ASEAN-India Summit will be the ninth ASEAN-India Summit to be attended by him.

PM Narendra Modi to attend 18th ASEAN-India summit virtually today
File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually attend the 18th ASEAN-India Summit via on Thursday (October 28, 2021), at the invitation of the Sultan of Brunei.

According to the official release, the East Asia Summit is the premier leaders-led forum in the Indo-Pacific. Since its inception in 2005, ASEAN has played an important role in the strategic and geopolitical evolution of East Asia.

The release also added that ASEAN, apart from the Member states, also includes India, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Russia. 

India, being a founding member of the East Asia Summit, is committed to strengthening the East Asia Summit and making it more effective for dealing with contemporary challenges.

In the 18th East Asia Summit, PM Narendra Modi will review the status of the ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership. He is participating in the summit at the invitation of the Sultan of Brunei.

As per the release, PM Modi will take stock of progress made in key areas including COVID-19, health, trade and commerce, connectivity, and education and culture.

The summit will also discuss important regional and international developments including post-pandemic economic recovery.

ASEAN-India summits are held annually and provide the opportunity for India and ASEAN to engage at the highest level.

Earlier last year, PM Modi attended the 17th ASEAN-India Summit held virtually in November. The current edition is going to be the ninth ASEAN-India Summit to be attended by the prime minister.

ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership stands on a strong foundation of shared geographical, historical and civilizational ties. ASEAN is central to our Act East Policy and our wider vision of the Indo-Pacific. The year 2022 will mark 30 years of ASEAN-India relations.

India and ASEAN have several dialogue mechanisms which meet regularly, including a Summit, Ministerial meetings and Senior Officials` meetings. External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar attended the ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers` Meeting and EAS Foreign Ministers` Meeting in August 2021 virtually. 

(With ANI inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra Modi18th ASEAN-India SummitASEAN-India Strategic PartnershipCOVID-19
Next
Story

Kerala to provide financial aid to kin of those who died due to heavy rains, details here

Must Watch

PT8M58S

DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; Oct 27, 2021