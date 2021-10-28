PM Narendra Modi to attend 18th ASEAN-India summit virtually today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually attend the 18th ASEAN-India Summit via on Thursday (October 28, 2021), at the invitation of the Sultan of Brunei.

According to the official release, the East Asia Summit is the premier leaders-led forum in the Indo-Pacific. Since its inception in 2005, ASEAN has played an important role in the strategic and geopolitical evolution of East Asia.

The release also added that ASEAN, apart from the Member states, also includes India, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Russia.

India, being a founding member of the East Asia Summit, is committed to strengthening the East Asia Summit and making it more effective for dealing with contemporary challenges.

In the 18th East Asia Summit, PM Narendra Modi will review the status of the ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership. He is participating in the summit at the invitation of the Sultan of Brunei.

As per the release, PM Modi will take stock of progress made in key areas including COVID-19, health, trade and commerce, connectivity, and education and culture.

The summit will also discuss important regional and international developments including post-pandemic economic recovery.

ASEAN-India summits are held annually and provide the opportunity for India and ASEAN to engage at the highest level.

Earlier last year, PM Modi attended the 17th ASEAN-India Summit held virtually in November. The current edition is going to be the ninth ASEAN-India Summit to be attended by the prime minister.

ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership stands on a strong foundation of shared geographical, historical and civilizational ties. ASEAN is central to our Act East Policy and our wider vision of the Indo-Pacific. The year 2022 will mark 30 years of ASEAN-India relations.

India and ASEAN have several dialogue mechanisms which meet regularly, including a Summit, Ministerial meetings and Senior Officials` meetings. External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar attended the ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers` Meeting and EAS Foreign Ministers` Meeting in August 2021 virtually.

(With ANI inputs)

