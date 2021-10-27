PM Narendra Modi not an ordinary person but incarnation of Almighty, says Uttar Pradesh minister

New Delhi: Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj Minister Upendra Tiwari on Tuesday (October 26) said that the PM is not an “ordinary” person but an "incarnation of the Almighty”, as per ANI report.

Addressing the "Swachh Bharat" seminar as part of the Amrit Mahotsav in Hardoi, Tiwari said, “Narendra Bhai Modi is no ordinary person. He is an incarnation of the Almighty.”

Hitting out at the opposition, the UP minister said, "They made a coalition in 2019. The `Bua` (aunt) and `Bhatija` (nephew) who did not want to see each other formed the coalition. 24 such parties formed a `Mahagatbandhan` (grand alliance). They had only a single agenda that is `Modi hatao` (remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi)."

Uttar Pradesh will witness high-profile Assembly elections next year. Tiwari said that with the upcoming polls, all the leaders of the state and across the country will visit temples.

His statement comes in the wake of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday visiting Ayodhya to offer prayers to Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmabhoomi site. He also visited the Hanuman Garhi temple and took part in the Maha Aarti on the bank of the river Sarayu.

"Not only Kejriwal, now all the leaders of Uttar Pradesh and the country will start visiting temples because 2022 (elections) is coming. Then they will have no problem with Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman. They should visit. I want to congratulate that he (Kejriwal) has at least gone to visit Ram Mandir,” he added.

BJP is vying for a second term in the state with the Opposition hell-bent on defeating the saffron party.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV