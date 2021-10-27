हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi not an ordinary person but incarnation of Almighty, says Uttar Pradesh minister

Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj Minister Upendra Tiwari said, “Narendra Bhai Modi is no ordinary person. He is an incarnation of the Almighty.” 

PM Narendra Modi not an ordinary person but incarnation of Almighty, says Uttar Pradesh minister

New Delhi: Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj Minister Upendra Tiwari on Tuesday (October 26) said that the PM is not an “ordinary” person but an "incarnation of the Almighty”,  as per ANI report. 

Addressing the "Swachh Bharat" seminar as part of the Amrit Mahotsav in Hardoi, Tiwari said, “Narendra Bhai Modi is no ordinary person. He is an incarnation of the Almighty.” 

Hitting out at the opposition, the UP minister said, "They made a coalition in 2019. The `Bua` (aunt) and `Bhatija` (nephew) who did not want to see each other formed the coalition. 24 such parties formed a `Mahagatbandhan` (grand alliance). They had only a single agenda that is `Modi hatao` (remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi)."

Uttar Pradesh will witness high-profile Assembly elections next year. Tiwari said that with the upcoming polls, all the leaders of the state and across the country will visit temples. 

His statement comes in the wake of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday visiting Ayodhya to offer prayers to Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmabhoomi site. He also visited the Hanuman Garhi temple and took part in the Maha Aarti on the bank of the river Sarayu. 

"Not only Kejriwal, now all the leaders of Uttar Pradesh and the country will start visiting temples because 2022 (elections) is coming. Then they will have no problem with Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman. They should visit. I want to congratulate that he (Kejriwal) has at least gone to visit Ram Mandir,” he added. 

BJP is vying for a second term in the state with the Opposition hell-bent on defeating the saffron party.  

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiUpendra TiwariUttar Pradesh2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly electionsUttar Pradesh assembly polls 2022
Next
Story

Tamil Nadu: Five people killed in blast at firecracker shop, CM MK Stalin announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for victims’ kin

Must Watch

PT8M12S

DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; Oct 26, 2021