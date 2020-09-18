हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bihar Assembly election 2020

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Rs 516 crore Kosi Rail Mahasetu in poll-bound Bihar today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the historic Kosi Rail Mega Bridge in Bihar on Friday (September 18, 2020). The bridge is 1.9 kilometres long and has been constructed at a cost of Rs 516 crores.

File photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the historic Kosi Rail Mega Bridge in Bihar on Friday (September 18, 2020). The bridge is 1.9 kilometres long and has been constructed at a cost of Rs 516 crores.

As per a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Kosi Mega Bridge project was sanctioned by the ruling centre government in 2003-04. The inauguration of Kosi rail mega bridge will fulfil the 86-year-old dream and a long wait of the people of the region, the PMO said.

"This bridge is of strategic importance along the India-Nepal border. The project was completed during the COVID-19 pandemic where the migrant labour also participated in its completion," the statement said.

Calling the inauguration of the Kosi Rail Mahasetu a watershed moment in Bihar's history, the statement pointed out that the bridge will help in connecting Bihar and adjoining region to the North East. 

In 1887, a meter gauge link was built between Nirmali and Bhaptiahi in the region but it was washed away during the heavy flood and severe Indo-Nepal earthquake in 1934. Since then no attempt was made to restore this rail connectivity for a long period due to the meandering nature of Kosi river, the PMO statement said.

Apart from Kosi Rail Mega Bridge, PM Modi will also inaugurate other rail projects which include a new railway bridge on the Kiul River, two new railway lines, five electrification projects, one electric locomotive shed at Barauni and a third line project between Barh-Bakhtiyarpur, according to an official release.

The prime minister will also flag off the Saharsa-Asanpur Kupha train from the Supaul station.

The railway electrification projects of Muzaffarpur-Sitamarhi, Katihar-New Jalpaiguri, Samastipur-Darbhanga-Jaynagar, Samastipur-Khagaria, and Bhagalpur-Shivnarayanpur sections will be inaugurated.

Earlier, the PM had inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of a number of development projects in the poll-bound state of Bihar with sources pegging the total cost of these infrastructure at nearly Rs 16,000 crore.

Meanwhile, Bihar will got to polls in October-November, and the Election Commission is expected to announce the schedule soon.

