PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate three key projects in Gujarat today

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate three projects, including 'Kisan Suryodaya Yojana' for the farmers in Gujarat on Saturday (October 24) via video conferencing.

To provide day-time power supply for irrigation, the Gujarat government under Chief Minister Vijay Rupani recently announced Kisan Suryodaya Yojana. Under this scheme, farmers will be able to avail power supply from 5 am to 9 pm. The state government has allocated a budget of Rs 3,500 crores for installing transmission infrastructure under this scheme by 2023.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate Paediatric Heart Hospital attached with the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre and a Mobile Application for telecardiology at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, ANI reported.

The UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology is undergoing expansion at the cost of Rs 470 crores. The number of beds will increase from 450 to 1251 after the completion of the expansion project. The Institute will also become the biggest single super speciality cardiac teaching institute in the country and one of the biggest single super speciality cardiac hospitals in the world.

He will launch the Girnar ropeway in which initially, there will be 25-30 cabins, with a capacity of 8 people per cabin. A distance of 2.3 km will now be covered in just 7.5 minutes through the ropeway.

In addition to this, the ropeway will also provide a scenic view of the lush green beauty surrounding the Girnar mountain.

