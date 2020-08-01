PM Narendra Modi to interact with students today at grand finale of Smart India Hackathon 2020

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students today (August 1) at the grand finale of the Smart India Hackathon 2020 at 4:30 pm. PM Modi on Friday asserted that he is looking forward to interacting with the finalists of the Hackathon. PM will address the grand finale of the largest ever online hackathon in the world via a video-conference.

Taking to Twitter PM Modi wrote, "Young India is filled with talent! The grand finale of the Smart India Hackathon 2020 showcases this very spirit of innovation and excellence. On 1st August at 4:30 PM, looking forward to interacting with the finalists of the Hackathon and knowing more about their works."

"The Smart India Hackathon is a nationwide initiative to provide students with a platform to solve some of the pressing problems we face in our daily lives, and thus inculcate a culture of product innovation and a mindset of problem-solving. It has proved to be extremely successful in promoting out-of-the-box thinking in young minds," read a statement.

The Grand Finale of the software edition in 2020 is being organized online by connecting all the participants throughout the nation together over a specially-built advanced platform. More than 10,000 students will be competing to solve 243 problem statements from 37 central government departments, 17 state governments and 20 industries.

As the outcome of Smart India Hackathons till date, around 331 prototypes have been developed, 71 startups are under formation, 19 startups are successfully registered. Further, 39 solutions have already been deployed at various departments and around 64 potential solutions have been funded for further development.