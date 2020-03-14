PM Narendra Modi to lead India at video conference of SAARC nations on Sunday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead India at a video conference of all South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) nations at 5 pm on Sunday (March 15, 2020) to discuss a joint strategy to fight coronavirus in the region

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar gave the information about the meeting on Twitter writing, 'Coming together for common good!'. The names of the countries who will take part in the meeting include - Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Pakistan.

Coming together for common good! 15 March, 1700 IST PM @narendramodi will lead India at the video conference of all SAARC member countries, to chalk out a strong common strategy to fight COVID-19 in the region. pic.twitter.com/Qa0kL9CqcI — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) March 14, 2020

Asking the neighbour countries to get united in the emergency situation, Prime Minister Modi has given the slogan of 'Neighbourhood First' and his move was backed by all the member states and therefore the countries decided to come together to fight the global crisis.

Calling on the SAARC nations to set an example for the world, Modi had reached out to the eight-member regional grouping and pitched for a video conference among its leaders to chalk out a strong strategy to fight coronavirus, which has killed more than 5,000 people globally.

PM Modi said, "Our planet is battling the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. At various levels, governments and people are trying their best to combat it."

His appeal got a prompt response from Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, Bhutanese premier Lotay Tshering, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the Afghan government, all of whom welcomed the proposal.

Taking to Twitter, Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said that his government is ready to work with SAARC member states -- India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Maldives, and Sri Lanka -- to protect the people from the deadly disease.

KP Oli tweeted, "I welcome the idea advanced by Prime Minister Modiji @narendramodi for chalking out a strong strategy by the leadership of the SAARC nations to fight Coronavirus. My government is ready to work closely with the SAARC Member States to protect our citizens from this deadly disease."

Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih also came forward in response to Modi`s proposal and thanked him for taking the initiative.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's response to the proposal came late in the night with the country's Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui saying the threat of COVID-19 required coordinated efforts at global and regional levels. He also said that the Government of Pakistan is monitoring the situation very closely and will take measures required for the citizens.