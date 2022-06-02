New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Uttar Pradesh on Friday (June 3) where he will inaugurate several projects. As per the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Modi will attend the ‘groundbreaking ceremony’ of the UP Investors Summit at around 11 am and lay the foundation stone of 1,406 projects worth over Rs 80,000 crore in Lucknow. "The projects encompass diverse sectors like agriculture and allied, IT and electronics, MSME, manufacturing, renewable energy, pharma, tourism, defence and aerospace, handloom and textiles etc. The ceremony will be attended by top industry leaders of the country,” PMO said, as per ANI.

Later, the PM is also slated to accompany President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Pathri Mata Mandir in a Kanpur village. “At around 1:45 PM, PM will reach Paraunkh village, Kanpur, where he will accompany President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Pathri Mata Mandir. Thereafter, at around 2 PM, they will visit Dr B R Ambedkar Bhawan, which will be followed by a visit to Milan Kendra at 2:15 PM,” the PMO said in a statement.

The statement mentioned that Milan Kendra is the ancestral home of President Kovind, which was donated for public use and converted into a community centre. Modi and Kovind will then attend a public function at Paraunkh village at 2:30 PM.

Notably, the 2018 UP Investors Summit was held on February 21-22 with the first groundbreaking ceremony held on July 29, 2018 and the second groundbreaking ceremony on July 28, 2019

In the first groundbreaking ceremony, the foundation stone of 81 projects valued at over Rs 61,500 crore was laid, and in the second groundbreaking ceremony, the foundation of 290 projects was laid with investments of more than Rs 67,000 crore.

(With agency inputs)