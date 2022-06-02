New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people of Telangana on the state's formation day on Thursday (June 2, 2022). PM Modi in a tweet said that the people of Telangana are synonymous with hardwork and unparalleled dedication to national progress.

"Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Telangana on the state's Formation Day. People of Telangana are synonymous with hardwork and unparalleled dedication to national progress. The culture of the state is world renowned. I pray for the well-being of the people of Telangana," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Telangana on the states’s Formation Day. People of Telangana are synonymous with hardwork and unparalleled dedication to national progress. The culture of the state is world renowned. I pray for the well-being of the people of Telangana. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2022

Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh to become a state on this day in 2014. June 2, 2022 marks Telangana’s 8th foundation day. Following a massive people's movement that lasted several decades, Telangana was carved out of erstwhile unified Andhra Pradesh on June 2, 2014. In 2014, it was formed as India’s 29th state. Currently, it is known as the 28th state as Jammu and Kashmir was made UT in 2019.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday attended an event to mark the state formation day in Hyderabad.

Rao had earlier said that the formation of Telangana was made possible due to the sacrifices made by people, and it has been built with the same spirit.

On the occasion of the state`s formation day, the government released a 172-page `progress report` highlighting the developmental works carried out to benefit the public.

In its report on the occasion of the state formation day, the government laid down the schemes that have benefitted a large chunk of the population in the state through Shaadi Mubarak, KCR kits, Kalyana Laxmi, Rythu Bima, Rythu Bandhu, Aasara pensions among others.

(With agency inputs)