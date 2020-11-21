हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi will address PDPU's 8th convocation through video conference

PM Narendra Modi will be addressing the 8th convocation of Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University(PDPU), Gandhinagar through a video conference. 2600 students will be getting a Degree/Diploma.

PM Narendra Modi will address PDPU&#039;s 8th convocation through video conference

New Delhi: Saturday (November 21) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the eighth convocation of Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University (PDPU), Gandhinagar at 11 am on Saturday via video conferencing. 

During the convocation, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of a `45 MW Production Plant of Monocrystalline Solar Photo Voltaic Panel` and `Centre of Excellence on Water Technology` at the university, and will inaugurate the `Innovation and Incubation Centre - Technology Business Incubation`, `Translational Research Centre` and `Sports Complex`.

"At 11 AM tomorrow, 21st November, I would be addressing the Convocation of PDPU, Gandhinagar. Will also be inaugurating various Centres that would boost research, innovation and learning at PDPU," PM Modi said in a tweet on Friday.

As per a statement from the Prime Minsiter`s Office, about 2,600 students would be getting their respective Degree/Diploma at this convocation.

The Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University (PDPU) was established as a private university through the State Act enacted on April 4, 2007, and offers programs in the domains of Science, Technology, Management and Humanities.

