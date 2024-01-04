New Delhi: The police in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam have cracked down on a terror module by arresting 07 terrorist associates in Beerwah area on Thursday. The police said that the module was involved in spreading anti-national propaganda by pasting inflammatory posters in and around Beerwah area. The posters were aimed at inciting the local youth to join the militant ranks and disrupt the peace and normalcy in the region.

The police have identified the arrested terrorist associates as Romain Rasool Sheikh, Irfan Nazir Sheikh, Rizwan Nazir Sheikh, Sahil Javid Sheikh, all residents of Bonet Beerwah, Jahangir Bashir Mir, Tariq Ashraf Sheikh, both residents of Utligam Beerwah and Shakir Lateef Pathan resident of Gandhipora Beerwah. The police said that they were affiliated with the banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and were acting on the directions of a Pakistani handler.

The police said that the module was led by Romain Rasool Sheikh and Irfan Nazir Sheikh, who were the main motivators and recruiters of the group. They said that during the interrogation, it was revealed that the duo were in touch with a Pakistani LeT handler, who used to provide them with funds, weapons and instructions. They also said that the duo had instructed the other five associates to carry out the poster campaign and other subversive activities in the area.

The police have also recovered incriminating materials from their possession, including posters, mobile phones, SIM cards and cash. The police said that further investigation is going on to unearth the network and links of the module. They also said that they have registered a case under relevant sections of the law and will ensure that the accused are brought to justice.