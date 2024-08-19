Political Heat Intensifies In J-K Ahead Of Polls: Defections, New Alliances, Freebies; Check Key Developments

With the announcement of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir after a decade, political activity in the Union Territory has intensified. Leaders are switching parties, and various free facilities are being announced to attract voters.

To counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress has extended an invitation to all like-minded parties for an alliance, while the National Conference (NC) has promised free electricity, water, and education.

Recent developments include notable political shifts: senior leader Taj Mohiuddin has rejoined the Congress from Ghulam Nabi Azad's Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP). Additionally, former ministers and leaders have left the DPAP to join the BJP.

In response to the evolving political landscape, the Congress has made changes within its Jammu and Kashmir unit. The new president addressed party supporters shortly after arriving in Kashmir, announcing the Congress’s readiness to form alliances with any party sharing a similar ideology. Discussions are ongoing with the National Conference regarding a pre-poll alliance.

Tareq Karra, the new President of Congress Jammu and Kashmir, stated, “We are open to alliances with individuals or parties that share our ideology. The NC has reached out to our leadership in Delhi for a pre-poll alliance. We aim to defeat divisive forces and the BJP, and we are confident of success.”

In parallel, Omar Abdullah, Vice-President of the National Conference, unveiled the party’s manifesto in Srinagar. The manifesto emphasizes the restoration of Article 370 and 35A and the reestablishment of statehood. Abdullah stated that the party would approach the Supreme Court if there were delays in restoring statehood.

Abdullah, a former Chief Minister, remarked, “Our manifesto reflects the opinions of the people. It advocates for the restoration of our political and legal status through Article 370 and 35A, and seeks the return of statehood. We also pledge to repeal new laws that jeopardize land ownership and to pardon all political prisoners. We will continue our fight for these changes.”

The manifesto also includes commitments to support India-Pakistan dialogue and the restoration of Confidence-Building Measures (CBMs) initiated by former Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh. Additionally, the NC promises free education up to the university level and 200 units of free electricity per household.

Abdullah added, “We will address rising electricity costs and water scarcity. We will provide 200 units of free electricity and free education for Jammu and Kashmir’s students up to the university level. We also support India-Pakistan talks and the CBMs established by Vajpayee and Singh.”

The forthcoming assembly elections are expected to be highly competitive, marking the first elections since the abrogation of Article 370. Political analysts suggest that the National Conference is likely to perform well in Kashmir, while the BJP is expected to dominate in Jammu, based on previous Lok Sabha election results. Despite Omar Abdullah’s loss to Engineer Rashid in the Lok Sabha elections, the impact is anticipated to be minimal as Rashid's campaign promises were not fulfilled. Regional parties are expected to operate independently, as pre-poll alliances with the BJP could pose challenges.

Senior journalist Rahid Rahil commented, “Election periods see frequent party changes as candidates seek favorable positions. The National Conference is likely to have an edge in Kashmir, while the BJP will fare better in Jammu. Regional parties might form alliances, but Azad’s influence in Kashmir is expected to be limited. It is also unlikely that the NC will align with the PDP.”

Following the release of the NC manifesto, meetings were held between the PDP and BJP to strategize on policy offerings and candidate selections.