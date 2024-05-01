Advertisement
NewsIndia
PRAJWAL REVANNA OBSCENE VIDEO

Prajwal Revanna Obscene Videos: SIT Issues Notice To Revanna, Father

The Special Investigation Team has issued notices to JD(S) MLA H D Revanna and his son, Prajwal in connection with an alleged sexual harassment case.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: May 01, 2024, 06:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has issued notices to JD(S) MLA H D Revanna and his son, Prajwal Revanna, the incumbent MP from Hassan, in connection with an alleged sexual harassment case, reported PTI citing official sources. While, acting over these allegations JD(S) in a core committee meeting on Tuesday decided to suspend its MP and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna from the party. 

The notices require both individuals to appear before the SIT for investigation. The case stems from a complaint lodged by a woman who earlier worked in Revanna's household, leading to a registration of a case at the Holenarsipura police station in Hassan district. 

H D Revanna and Prajwal Revanna have been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 354A (sexual abuse), 354D (stalking), 506 (threat), and 509 (insult caused to the modesty of a woman). 

Following the report, the matter has been referred to the SIT, which is led by B K Singh, Additional Director-General of Police, Criminal Investigation Department. This SIT was formed specifically to investigate the alleged sex scandal involving several explicit videos, allegedly of Prajwal that were circulated widely. 

Amid these reports, Prajwal Revanna is currently out of the country, having reportedly traveled abroad after the first phase of Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka on April 26. He is the BJP-JD(S) candidate from the Hassan constituency, which underwent elections on Friday. 

