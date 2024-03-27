Advertisement
Prakash Ambedkar-Led VBA Exits MVA; Announces 1st List Of Candidates For Maharashtra LS Polls

 Ambedkar accused that the MVA coalition partners - Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT) are attempting to use his faction to advance dynastic politics. 

New Delhi: As the Lok Sabha Elections are approaching, parties are finding their best way out to remain in power. Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on Wednesday announced the candidates for the approaching Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra. This move indicates that the VBA intends to part ways from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). During a press conference, Ambedkar accused that the MVA coalition partners - Congress, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), and Shiv Sena (UBT) are attempting to use his faction to advance dynastic politics. 

Ambedkar announced the candidates for eight constituencies. He is sontesting from the Akola seat. The VBA nominated Sanjay Kevat for Bhandara Gondia seat, Hitesh Madavi for Gadchiroli, Rajesh Bele and Vasant Magar are fielded from Buldhana, Prakajkta Pillewar respectively while Rajendra Salunkhe is named form Wardha, and Khemsingh Pawar from Yavatmal-Washim. 

The majority of these seats have seen candidate announcements from the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT). He claimed that the MVA allies were neglecting the influence of Maratha activist Manoj Jarange. According to him, Jarange has declared his backing for VBA candidates in the initial phase. 

Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr BR Ambedkar also mentioned that the party's state committee held talks regarding fielding candidates from OBC, Muslim, Jain communities, and economically disadvantaged sections of society.

