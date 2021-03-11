Prakash Javadekar meets media representatives to discuss new OTT rules

New Delhi: Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar on Thursday (March 11) met with members of Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) to discuss the new rules for OTT platforms.

Following the meeting, Javadekar said the OTT representatives welcomed the new rules and offered a few suggestions.

"In a follow up to meeting with OTT platforms, held an interaction with Digital News Publishers Association today. Discussed new rules for digital media. They welcomed the new rules & offered few suggestions which I have noted," Javadekar was quoted as saying by ANI.

DNPA includes media organisations such as Times of India, Hindustan Times, NDTV, Dainik Bhaskar etc.

Last week, Javadekar interacted with representatives of various OTT platforms including Alt Balaji, Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Jio, Zee5, Viacom18, Shemaroo, MxPlayer, etc.

The government has done several rounds of consultation with the OTT players in the past and stressed the need for self-regulation.

Javadekar said he had received representations from cinema and TV industries that while there were regulations for them, none existed for the OTT industry. It was decided that the government would come out with a progressive institutional mechanism for OTT players and develop a level playing field with the idea of self-regulation.

Informing the industry representatives about the provisions of the rules, the Minister had said it merely requires them to disclose information and that there is no requirement of registration of any kind with the Ministry. He also said that a form for this will be ready soon.

Furthermore, the rules focus on the self-classification of content instead of any form of censorship. Further, OTT platforms are expected to develop an effective grievance redressal mechanism.

The Minister had also clarified that in the self-regulating body, no member will be appointed by the government.

