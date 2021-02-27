Prashant Kishor on upcoming West Bengal polls says, 'On May 2, hold me to my last tweet'

New Delhi: Just as the Election Commission of India announced the polling dates for four states and a Union Territory, political strategist Prashant Kishor from West Bengal on Saturday (February 27) said that one of the key battles for democracy will be fought in the state.

The political strategist took it to his official social media handle to share Trinamool Congress's main slogan, "Bengal only wants its own daughter" via tweet.

"One of the key battles FOR DEMOCRACY in India will be fought in West Bengal, and the people of Bengal are ready with their MESSAGE and determined to show the RIGHT CARD - #BanglaNijerMeyekeiChay (Bengal Only Wants its Own Daughter) PS: On 2nd May, hold me to my last tweet," he wrote.

One of the key battles FOR DEMOCRACY in India will be fought in West Bengal, and the people of Bengal are ready with their MESSAGE and determined to show the RIGHT CARD - #BanglaNijerMeyekeiChay (Bengal Only Wants its Own Daughter) PS: On 2nd May, hold me to my last tweet. pic.twitter.com/vruk6jVP0X — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) February 27, 2021

Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor's company, I-PAC, is actively assisting the West Bengal’s ruling party in mapping out a strategy to stop the BJP’s influence in the state.

On Friday (February 26) Election Commission announced that the West Bengal elections will be held in eight phases on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The results will be declared on May 2. The Election Commission stated that the reason for adding more phases to the assembly state elections was concerns over possible political violence during the polls.

Earlier, Current CM of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee slammed the poll panel for the decision to hold voting in eight-phases.

"Bihar has 240 seats and had elections in three phases. Tamil Nadu has 234 seats and will have election in one day. Why eight phases here? Who is benefitting...This is as per BJP requisition," she said on Friday.

