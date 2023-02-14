Prashant Kulshreshtha Takes Pune’s Interior Design And Architecture Standards A Notch Higher With Ogling Inches

The interior design of a space dictates its first impression on the visitors, leading to the first impressions about the owners/brand associated with the space. Whether you design the interior of their house or a commercial space they own, they keep their identity and reputation at stake.

Understanding this need for impeccable interior design, Ogling Inches helps its clients design highly aesthetic spaces. The interior designing and architecture design services offered by Ogling Inches let its clients sport state-of-the-art designs for their spaces, from houses and offices to restaurants and showrooms.

Based in Pune, Ogling Inches comprises a team of skilled, experienced, and passionate interior designer who are in sync with the ongoing design trends in the sector. They tailor their interior design services according to their clients’ specific needs and preferences. Especially when it comes to designing commercial spaces, the designers and architects at Ogling Inches strive to extend a business’s identity through the designs they create.

The expertise of the interior design and architecture company in Pune lies in multiple domains, such as residential properties, restaurants, commercial spaces, and architecture services. Ogling Inches’ residential design services revolve around creating lavish and aesthetic interior designs for houses of all types. The restaurant design services are offered according to the customers a business caters to, the items it offers, and the brand it wants to build. Similarly, Ogling Inches helps its clients design commercial spaces according to their brand identities and brand positioning in the market.

The architecture design services offered by Ogling Inches have allowed the team of designers to create hostels, malls, hospitals, and a plethora of different spaces built as per the clients’ preferences.

Ogling Inches has been offering interior design services to clients in and around Pune for over a decade. It is popular in the sector for offering its services with fixed project fees. The team prefers being 100% transparent with all its clients from the moment they come on board throughout the course of their projects. The designers and architects value their clients’ feedback and ensure that their vision is manifested in the best way possible.

Another major factor that sets Ogling Inches apart is its seamless cost analysis. For each of its clients, the interior design company in Pune facilitates extensive cost analysis by focusing on the three major Ms – Men, Materials, and Money. The cost of every project is decided according to the manpower deployed, the materials used, and the money involved in executing the project. The team at Ogling Inches discusses their clients’ budgets beforehand and provides them with an ideal package that best suits their needs.

Moreover, Ogling Inches believes in continuous innovation and improvement in its approach. Its team of designers and architects does not believe in sticking to first thoughts. For every project it works on, Ogling Inches tries to bring something new to the table to fill in the gaps in the client’s requirements as effectively as possible. Whether they are designing a house, restaurant, or commercial office, the designers and architects focus on making the space look like a million bucks! The company comes up with innovative designs for all its clients to help them stand out from the clutter.

Along with building a robust portfolio over time, Ogling Inches has earned a rank amongst the best interior designers in Pune. The passion, dedication, and never-ending zeal of the designers have helped the company create its niche in the industry. Putting its clients’ needs above everything else, the company also provides personalized recommendations and suggestions throughout its projects to optimize the designs created. Its architecture services offer an ideal blend of art and science to create sustainable, aesthetic, and relevant designs.

Prashant Kulshreshtha, the founder of Ogling Inches, believes that the interior design of a space should be a reflection of its owners. He says, “One of the reasons why our team has been successful in its endeavors is because we understand our clients’ voices. The interior design of any space, residential or commercial, is a mere reflection of what its owner stands for. We focus on creating innovative designs that drive out clients’ motivations, beliefs, and aspirations in the best way possible. We aim to continue helping our clients express themselves in colors, patterns, and articles across domains over the years to come!”

(Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)